Hummingbird Assisted Living Confirms 11 COVID-19 Cases

MEADOWLANDS, Minn. – Hummingbird Assisted Living confirmed Thursday that nine residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Facilities Administrator Mike Lindgren says they are still waiting to hear back about additional test results for six residents and five staff members.

“It was just a matter of time before we got it. We are taking this very seriously. We are working hand in hand with a very strong team,” said Lindgren.

Lindgren said families of the residents and local businesses have been very supportive during this trying time.

He also thanked St. Luke’s, Essentia, the Minnesota Department of Health, St. Louis County Health and Human Services, and the Meadowlands volunteer EMS adding that frontline healthcare workers continue to be short-staffed during the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Our Front line Health Care staff need your help. We are all short-staffed, just trying to survive, by taking care of America’s loved ones. The Frontline Healthcare staff is our American Heroes right now. They need to be recognized very soon because they are wearing out.”

Lindgren says they hope to have the rest of the test results by Friday.