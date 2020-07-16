Oasis Del Norte Serving Authentic Mexican Food Across the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – One Northland business seeing an increase in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic is Oasis Del Norte.

The food truck pops up frequently in the Northland, from Superior Street in Duluth to Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors.

Eduardo Sandoval Luna says business is booming this summer.

His recipes are authentic, coming from his mother many years ago.

“These are all my mom’s recipes I brought to the Northland. That’s the reason I started this, I wanted to share this with the whole Twin Ports,” Eduardo said.

Oasis Del Norte is always on the move.

