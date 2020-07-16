One Dead in Beaver Bay Township Motorcycle Crash

BEAVER BAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say a Wisconsin man died early Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash on Highway 1.

The crash happened around 1:54 a.m. in Beaver Bay Township.

Minnesota State Patrol says the 45-year-old man from Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, was driving his motorcycle southbound on Highway 1 when he drove off the road onto the right shoulder causing the motorcycle to overturn on its side.

The man died in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says more information about the crash is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.