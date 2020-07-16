Two Silver Bay Veterans Home Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

SILVER BAY, Minn. – The Silver Bay Veterans Home has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says although the facility has taken necessary precautions two employees tested positive earlier this week.

“We anticipated this day would come and we are prepared for this situation and are taking all necessary precautions to keep residents and staff safe,” said Douglas Hughes, Deputy Commissioner – Veterans Healthcare at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Veterans Home says they notified residents, families, and staff of the positive tests on Monday, July 13.

An infection control specialist has been assigned to the facility by the Minnesota Department of Health to assist with minimizing the spread of the virus.

“Our priority, as always, is to keep everyone safe and healthy and we are doing everything possible we can to stop the spread of this virus within our setting,” said Hughes.

The Silver Bay Veterans Home says the following protocols have been implemented to stop the spread of the virus including: