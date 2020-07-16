Veggie Stands Open as Corn Season Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – Corn season has kicked off and corn stands throughout the Northland have started off busy.

One local owner of a corn stand on Central Entrance says he’s been farming for 26 years. He says that corn and tomatoes are big sellers and compared to last year, the season is ahead by about a week.

“A lot of people are eating at home now with a lot of restaurants being closed and whatnot,” said Derek Decook, the owner of the corn stand. “Just good to eat good vegetables. It’s healthy.”

Next week, the stand will have watermelons and cantaloupes along with onions, cucumbers, beets, and green beans. The stand is open 7 days a week between 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.