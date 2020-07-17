City of Virginia Suspends Baseball, Softball Seasons Due to COVID-19 Case

VIRGINIA, Minn.– After summer sports started late due to the pandemic, one city on the Iron Range is now suspending their season after finding a positive case of COVID-19 in one of their players.

The city of Virginia has temporarily shut down the season for their baseball and softball teams after one player tested positive earlier this week.

The Babe Ruth, VFW, Legion, and softball teams in Virginia are taking a 14 day suspension.

The baseball player who did test positive was present at the softball games so they were shut down as well.

Players, parents, and other teams were notified. Those who came into contact with the player were told to self-isolate or get tested.

After the 14 days are up, players will need to take a COVID questionnaire to find out if they are eligible to come back and play.

Brian Silber is the director of parks and recreation for the city. He says it’s tough to see the seasons put on hold after starting back up, but knows that it’s necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“For some of the kids that are participating, in summer baseball and softball, this may be their last organized sport activity that they have for a while,” said Silber. “And for those that are graduating, this may be their last sports season that they get.”

Players were using their own personal equipment such as helmets and catching gear to limit exposure. Teams were also having a limited capacity inside dugouts.

All games for the next two weeks will need to be rescheduled and if not, it would mean Virginia would have to forfeit. While those seasons are put on hold, the youth baseball season in Virginia is still going on because they play on separate fields from the other teams.

The city of Virginia is working closely with the St. Louis county public health department to monitor the situation. Other teams have also reached out to the city, showing their support for their decision.