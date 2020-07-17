Former CSS Goalie Lexi Thomeczek Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Thomeczek wrapped up her career at CSS as the all-time leader in five major categories, including wins, saves and shutouts.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, former St. Scholastica goalie Lexi Thomeczek has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The St. Louis native says she is honored to be one of 220 nominees in all of Division III that are being recognized for their accomplishments in women’s sports.

“Some people sometimes look down upon it and don’t think it’s as the men’s sports or anything. But the fact that they have this, it’s really cool. It’s empowering for females to be able to see that there is something to aspire to and something to look up to as well,” said Thomeczek.

Thomeczek wrapped up her career at CSS as the all-time leader in five major categories, including wins, saves and shutouts. She says that she couldn’t have done it without the support of her coaches Jackie MacMillan and Julianne “Montana” Vasicheck.

“Both of them are just very good to be able to go to. Their offices were always open. You can text them, call them like anything you were questioning about or needed help with or just wanted to talk. They’re for sure have been there and have been positive role models,” Thomeczek said.

The UMAC will announce in the next few weeks who the conference’s nomination for the award will be. Then the NCAA selection committee will choose the top 10 from each division. The winner will announced on November 1st.