It’s Tournament Time for Playmakers North AAU Boys Basketball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The Playmakers North AAU boys basketball team are back in action.

Last weekend, the team competed in their first tournament in Wisconsin Dells, winning all three games by a wide margin. The players admit though the experience was different than what their used to.

“It was weird when we weren’t playing. But when we were playing, it was mostly normal. But before and after the game, not giving handshakes or seeing fans with masks is just different,” said Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald.

“The tournament we’re going to in the next couple of weekends, they do temperature checks before. Masks are required by everybody, except players so it’s a little more protection for these players trying to get noticed, trying to get coaches to look at them. But at the same time, worried about their health and making sure that they can keep playing week in and week out,” co-head coach Korey Deadrick said.

With no guarantee that there will be a high school basketball season this winter, the players have learned to play each game this summer like it’s going to be their last.

“For especially us seniors or going-to-be-seniors, it’s our last chance to really get ourselves out there and get in front of college coaches. It’s kind of weird right now, but most coaches are actually watching online. We can’t see them in person yet,” Duluth East’s Noah Paulson said.

“I know that we’re still getting in the gym, even if we don’t know if there’s a season next year. We’re still preparing like there is one, just in case. Our coaches are really preaching that, that we still need to get better every day and bring it,” said Duluth East’s Mattie Thompson.

Next up for the team is a trip to Appleton, WI for another out-of-state tournament.