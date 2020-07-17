Local Businesses Helps Community Prepare To Follow Duluth Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. – This week the Duluth City Council passed an ordinance requiring masks in numerous indoor environments.

Now some local businesses are using their services to help the community follow those rules.

This new rule could be creating a need for face covering and even signage to be placed in area businesses explaining the requirement.

To help people from violating the new mandate, two local businesses are hard at work producing those items.

Business is continuing to pick up West Duluth Sewing and Design.

The company has been making masks for the last few weeks just to stay afloat.

Now the need for face coverings is growing as people ensuring they are prepared to abide by the recent city-wide mask-wearing mandate.

“I can hardly keep up. It’s really busy. I am thinking about hiring somebody to help me out,” said Jeaneth Deterling, owner of West Duluth Sewing and Design.

Just in the last week, the owner and her husband have made over one hundred face coverings.

West Duluth Sewing and Design isn’t the only business seeing a shift in their workflow.

Arrowhead Printing in Duluth has been firing up their presses to make mask signs and social distancing floor stickers.

Staff say this is giving an opportunity to not only keep them busy but also to help support local businesses as they adjust protocols.

“That’s kind of the key. Everybody wants to stay safe. Everybody wants to stay open. All the restaurants and hotels want to conduct business so the economy can continue to grow,” said Rob Anderson, sales executive at Arrowhead Printing.

Arrowhead Printing has also created hundreds of signs and decals to help the community follow this new rule.

Custom orders can be taken at both West Duluth Sewing and Arrowhead Printing.