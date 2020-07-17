MSHSL Planning to Start Fall Practices On Time

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Athletic directors, coaches and players have been thinking the same thing for the past few months: will there be a high school sports season in the fall? The Minnesota State High School League shed some light on the issue this week and it sounds like good news.

The MSHSL’s Board of Directors will move forward on a plan to start fall practices on time on August 17th. The board added that a final decision will come after Governor Tim Walz announces the state’s plan for a return to school during the week of July 27th. The board will then meet on August 4th to figure out their plans for sports in the fall.

The MSHSL is also putting together a task force to create contingency plans for the possibility of positive COVID-19 cases before or during the season. Among the ideas being thrown around are shortening seasons with less games, as well as smaller rosters.