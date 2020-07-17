One Killed in Fayal Township Motorcycle Crash

FAYAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 60-year-old Eveleth man was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on Highway 53.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of US 53 and CR-16 in Fayal Township.

Authorities believe Keith Allan Perrault, 60, was traveling northbound on US 53 when he lost control of his motorcycle near the intersection causing the motorcycle to roll.

Perrault was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.