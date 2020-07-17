Semi With Oversize Load Stuck in Duluth’s ‘Can of Worms’

DULUTH, Minn. – A semi-truck with an oversize load has blocked access to Duluth’s “can of worms.”

Minnesota State Patrol says the semi is blocking the I-35 southbound ramp to northbound Hwy 53.

Additionally, the ramp from I-535 to southbound I-35 and northbound Hwy 53 remains closed at this time.

Traffic has been blocked in this area since just before 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say they will provide an update when the area is back open to traffic.