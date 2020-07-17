Superior Market Welcomes Craft Vendors

With the cancellation of various events, crafters haven't been able to sell their products.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junk and Disorderly in Superior is helping out area crafters by hosting an outdoor market.

The owner of Junk and Disorderly says, anyone is welcome to sign up for free to sell their items and it all goes towards supporting local businesses.

“You’ll find different things and you’re helping local people. That’s part of what this is. We’re all in this together. And we all need to work together. It’s supporting small businesses,” Junk and Disorderly Owner, Shelly Wick says.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday weather permitting.