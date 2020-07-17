Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, July 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 45,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 7 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,533 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 819,511 tests have been completed to date.

There are 38,568 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 4,563 patients have required hospitalization and 252 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 252 patients, 110 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 98

Cook: 1

Itasca: 91 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 31 – 2 death

Lake: 12

St. Louis: 268 – 16 deaths

Ashland: 8

Bayfield: 11 – 1 death

Douglas: 66

Iron: 24 – 1 death

Sawyer: 15

Gogebic: 20 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 39,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 831 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan