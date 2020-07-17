Ursa Minor Brewing Going Strong After Fire Last Month

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s been three weeks since a fire damaged Ursa Minor Brewing in west Duluth and management says the brewery is now back to full strength.

Ursa Minor was able to begin outdoor dining again just seven days after the fire. Curbside pickup was also brought back earlier this week.

The fire caused $75,000 worth of damages and will take 2-3 months to repair.

Ursa Minor Owner Ben Hugus says he’s thankful to be operating again.

“A few pieces of equipment were already here to replace that was lost. But really our staff stepped up and our community stepped up and we can’t stop just being so thankful,” said Hugus.

After losing some production time because of the fire, Ursa Minor will only have a limited number of beers on tap.