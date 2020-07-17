Young Artists Have Art Sale To Fund Road Trip

DULUTH, Minn – A couple of young Northland women are selling some of their artwork to help fund their dream of going a road trip across the country after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The ladies set up shop along London Road in the Lakeside neighborhood.

Several paintings and prints of artwork created by the women were available for purchase for all the art enthusiasts passing by.

One of the artists says the pandemic has given them a new appreciation for time, which helped them to come up with the idea to raise money for their road trip.

“We want to go to Yellowstone National Park, Glacier National Park, Colorado Springs, and the Black Hills. It’s a big trip,” said Nya Johnson.

All the stuff going on in the world, it reminds us that we want to take advantage of the time we do have.

The ladies say the road trip will also give them the inspiration to create more artwork.

The sale continues through Saturday at the corner of London Road and 60th Avenue East from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.