Youth in Action Hosts Online Retreat

DULUTH, Minn. – One local youth organization is putting together a unique gathering in an online format.

Youth in Action, which works to develop leadership skills in young people throughout St. Louis County, will now be hosting a virtual retreat this year because of COVID-19, with 20 slots currently available for students.

Organizers hope that there will be at least one to two students from each of the 16 schools that they serve. ‘

“If we didn’t host the event then we just…missed opportunity to connect with youth,” said Elise Rigney, the youth program coordinator for St. Louis County Extension. “And our job is to connect with youth. They give us hope, we enjoy being with them.”

The retreat will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 19th.

To register, click here.