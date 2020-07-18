Honeyberry Cider Unveiled at Wild State Cider in Duluth

Honeyberries are similar to blueberries except they are slightly longer and more tart.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new Honeyberry Cider was unveiled on Friday at Wild State Cider in Lincoln Park.

The honeyberries are grown locally at Farm Lola in Wrenshall.

The cider is a deep red color and according to Wild State tastes almost like blueberries and raspberries combined.

Employees at Wild State said the cider was already popular soon after opening on Friday.

“We tested it out and it turned out to make a really good cider we made a small batch it’s only 2 kegs so it’s going to be gone really fast but judging what people have thought of it so far its’ something we probably will make a larger batch of it pretty soon,” said Adam Ruhland, the co-owner of Wild State Cider.

If they can still get honeyberries, a new batch of the cider would be ready to go in a couple of weeks.