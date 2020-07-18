Northland Rummage Sales Pop-Up Despite Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Rummage sales continue to pop up in the Northland despite the pandemic.

One rummage sale organizer in Woodland neighborhood says there is usually a lot of sales going on during the summertime but this year looks a bit different as many people are now wearing masks at sales.

Despite all this, people still seem to be having a good time hunting for bargains.

“There hasn’t been much so I think it gets people out of the house and I think people enjoy it,” said Regina Westerlund, a garage sale holder.

Regina says she decided to host a garage sale because she’s been doing a bit of remodeling with her home, giving her an excuse to sell some of her old items.