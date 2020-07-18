Pine Valley Raises Money for Trail Expansion

CLOQUET, Minn. – Earlier this month, Pine Valley added another mile of their bike trail. This project has been two years in the making and by the end, five miles of mountain bike trail will be built. On Saturday, an event was held to celebrate the new addition.

The Pine Valley Bike and Run was held on Saturday morning and featured four events: a 13K bike and run, a 7.5K mountain bike ride, a 5.5K run and a family fun bike ride.

Pine Valley is located behind the Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet, and the trail is currently 2.3 miles. Pine Valley has received grants and donations, along with doing fundraisers like this one, to try to bring in the rest of the money to finish the project, so people can enjoy the new trail while running, biking, snowshoeing, skiing or walking.

“I call this the gem of the Cloquet Parks System. People have really come out, really appreciated the bike trail. We’ve always had the ski trail for many years but this is just an added feature to the park,” event director Tim Krohn said.

Due to COVID-19, Pine Valley is also doing a virtual bike and run. You can do any of the events starting on Sunday through July 26th, and can register through their Facebook page.