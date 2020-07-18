Significant Storm Damage Impacts Several Branches of Same Family in Ashland

Winds were so strong they tipped one thousand pound hay bales over and across the road, pushed an ice shack into a cornfield, and the wind even rocketed a large shard of wood straight into a car, but the family home suffered the most damage.

DULUTH, Minn. – Storms ripped through the Northland late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

An area around Blueberry, Wisconsin saw some tree damage. No injuries there, but plenty of cleanup for the residents.

Ashland also saw quite a bit of significant damage as well.

One family was hit especially hard on Saturday. No injuries to report, but several structures belonging to the family were significantly damaged in the severe weather.

“Glad we’re alive actually, glad nobody got hurt that’s all,” said Jerry and Rosemary Anderson after they and several other family members had property damaged.

Parts of homes, sheds, and other structures were strewn across fields in Ashland on Saturday leaving several branches of the Anderson family to pick up the pieces.

“Just knocked the trees down just went to my nephew’s son’s place and then to my son’s place across the road, my daughter’s house too it hit,” said Jerry Anderson.

Some family members were not home, but others like Jerry and Rosemary had no choice but to ride out the storm.

“Sound asleep in bed and I started hearing the wind blow so I got up and told her we better head for the basement and we were going down the hallway going for the basement and it quit over with…I don’t think it was 30 seconds that thing come up and was gone. Look at the damage, everything torn down,” said Jerry Anderson.

“It’s a shame it’s sad it’s the homestead of where the Andersons grew up so it’s a shame to see it the way it is,” said Jamie Anderson.

Some family members down the road, like Jamie, said they barely experienced any wind.

The family’s message on Saturday was to pay attention to storm warnings.

“Well yeah if you want to live through it you better get in the basement or get low,” said Jerry Anderson.

“It’s crazy it’s just crazy at how much the wind is so powerful you never know what it’s going to do or you just don’t know you gotta take them seriously,” said Jamie Anderson.

As for the cleanup, many community members have jumped to the aid of the family.

The Andersons say that even though it’s difficult, the important thing is everyone is healthy.

“I’m grateful that everybody is ok and that’s all that matters because houses and materials can be replaced,” said Jamie Anderson.

Though many structures were destroyed, a car, boat, and several tractors weathered the storm seemingly unscathed.

The National Weather Service also routinely goes down to do damage assessments at sites like this after storms pass to figure out what kind of weather pattern caused the damage.