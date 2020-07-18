The West Theater Reopens with Extra Precautions

DULUTH, Minn. – The West Theater finally turned on the silver screen for their first showing in months during the pandemic on Friday.

Owner Bob Boone has restricted the seating around 60 patrons per show.

There are many other safety precautions in place including temperature checks, mandatory masks, as well as every other row being blocked off.

Additionally, when people select their seats, two seats in either direction will also be blocked off.

Wednesday’s will also be reserved for 55 and older patrons to give them an even safer atmosphere.

The owner says he’s excited to give people a chance to have someplace to enjoy during these different times.

“A lot of people are feeling cooped up and pent up and many of their favorite things that they thought they were going to do this summer so a big night out is harder to come by than it used to be,” said Bob Boone, the owner of The West Theater.

This weekend the theater is playing E.T., Jurrasic Park, and 1917.

Boone says he wants to play movies that are meant to be seen on a large screen.