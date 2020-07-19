5 Rescued After Boat Capsizes South of Ely

MORSE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Gusty winds are to blame after a boat capsized on a lake just south of Ely Sunday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The water emergency happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on White Iron Lake in Morse Township.

The five people in the 14-foot boat who went overboard were all wearing life jackets at the time.

They were able to swim safely to a nearby island where they were rescued and brought back to shore.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to always wear life jackets and be weather aware before venturing out on any bodies of water.