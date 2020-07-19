After Storms, Red Cliff Band Declares State Of Emergency On Reservation

BAYFIELD CO., Wis. — The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency for its reservation after severe storms moved through the area over the weekend, according to a press release from the tribe.

Richard Peterson, chairman of the tribe, wrote in the press release that Saturday’s storms tore down trees and power lines all over the area, adding that some roads are not passable because of all the damage. Power has been out for some residents as well.

Peterson said crews are working to clean up the damage and restore power, and said the Tribal Council is asking visitors to stay away from the reservation while residents there should limit travel as much as possible.

Residents should call emergency services if a situation is urgent.

The declaration will end once the area is safe again.