Debut of Movies in the Parking Lot Attract Hundreds

Organizers with the Greater Downtown Council called it a roller coaster planning process but were able to put together a drive-in movie event for the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – After COVID-19 forced many Duluth activities to cancel or change the way they do things, “movies in the park” is adapting as well.

Cars were ushered into the space around the DECC for the first-ever drive-in movies in the parking lot.

“Very disappointing we can’t have movies in the park but this is a wonderful alternative,” said Darlene Marshall, the special event coordinator for the Greater Downtown Council.

Other years, the popular Movies in the Park packed Leif Erickson with hundreds watching the latest films.

The drive-in movie allows cars to be appropriately distanced in the parking lot.

“Separate together and yes I think there’s a huge appetite for people just to get out and be around other people and this is a wonderful way to do it,” said Marshall.

Families pre-registered online and paid ten dollars to gain entrance to the movie.

Friday night’s movie was Dolittle and was sold out with all 130 spaces taken.

“It seemed like a good way to go out and have a good time, watch a movie but still following the rules of the pandemic and we are just hanging out in our car having a good time,” said Jesse Singer, a Duluth resident who was in attendance.

Families also found enjoyment in doing something different, especially after being stuck at home for months.

“It’s kind of fun to be able to sit in the back of the truck and take in a movie that way and just a little bit different atmosphere and another way to enjoy a movie,” said Mike Cassidy, who was attending the film with his daughters.

The night even gave some people a chance to gather with friends, even from afar.

“We knew a couple of families who were going to be down here so we are saying hi in the parking lot and showing off our new puppy so I don’t know if she’ll like the movie or not we’ll see,” said Singer.

For the Greater Downtown Council, even though this year is different, they say it was still important to give the community an event in a time where there’s few to choose from.

“We wanted to make sure that the people in our community still had something fun to do with members of their family their neighborhoods their friends and so this was a great way to make that happen,” said Marshall.

With a high demand for the movies, the Greater Downtown Council is opening ticket sales on Saturday mornings for the next week’s movie.

