Live Music, Food Enjoyed While Social Distanced at Earth Rider Brewery

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Some people spent the warm Sunday outside listening to live music — socially distanced of course — at Earth Rider Brewery.

At the outdoor space at Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, customers enjoyed a few drinks, some live music, and Thai-fusion cuisine from the “One Night in Bangkok” Food Truck.

Staff at Earth Rider say they are happy their new outdoor setting can provide an escape into a bit of normal entertainment.

“We’re just blessed with the space that we have out here so everybody can space out and still listen to music I know people have been cooped up in their homes for a long time so it’s a good way for people to get out and have fun,” said Beer Tender Miranda DeBoer.

Live music is featured out there at Earth Rider Tuesday through Sunday every week, though you’re advised to get there early as space is limited.