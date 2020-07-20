Bowfest and Head of the Lakes Fair Coming to Superior this Week

The two events are forging ahead with plans to hold their events and are attempting to balance summer traditions and public health.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Superior and Douglas County, the Head of the Lakes Fair and Bowfest, two events that attract thousands of people, are still opening to the public this week.

Organizers of both events say they want to make sure they do it in a safe way.

Over at Mont Du Lac Resort, preparations continue for Bowfest.

Organizers say it’s the largest 3-D archery and music festival in the world.

Thousands are expected for the four Bowfest courses, the concerts, and waterpark starting Thursday.

“We have so many guests that have been cooped up for months so being able to be out be outside enjoying something that they love to do is just fantastic we are excited we are having Bowfest that it’s happening,” said Bridgette Duffy, the sales and marketing manager at Mont Du Lac.

Temperature checks will be mandatory for all guests.

Masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves will be available for everyone as well.

Organizers will also be mandating social distancing around the event as well as at the concerts, one of which features the popular band Hairball.

“Those concerts the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all be spaced out for sure 6 feet apart if not farther apart that will be mandatory and again working on that social distancing while they are here,” said Duffy.

Also in Superior this week, the funnel cakes, horses, and rides are still on schedule at the Head of the Lakes Fair.

Organizers at the fair have been working with the Douglas County Health Department to make sure they don’t cause an outbreak.

“The health department has been very great with us they have been helping us put on the event rather than try to cancel it so that way when they’re hands-on and helping us and having protocols it helps everybody feel better because it’s coming from the health department,” said Daniel Litchke, the director of the Head of the Lakes Fair.

This year, they will be having hand sanitizing stations, strongly encouraging masks for everyone, only having rides that maintain social distancing, and limiting the number of people in the grandstands.

“We will have one or two people out here at all times judging to see how many people are out here if those two officials think social distancing is not happening we will have to close down the gates for a little bit to make sure people can social distance,” said Daniel Litchke, the director of the Head of the Lakes Fair.

The animal barns are happening but kids cannot show under the 4-H umbrella due to the pandemic.

One girl is excited to be able to be at the fair because it helps her be closer to her horse.

“Cause I get to spend more time with my horses and get to know them better,” said Indiera Connors.

The Head of the Lakes Fair kicks off on Tuesday evening while Bowfest starts on Thursday.