Drop in Local Animals at Animal Adoption Centers

Northland animal adoption centers have seen a drop in local animals in their spaces.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland animal adoption centers have seen a drop in local animals in their spaces.

Leadership from Animal Allies says they now had to pull animals from places like Texas and North Dakota, where there is an abundance of strays, and bring them here for adoption to find homes in the Northland.

Leadership from Animal Allies says that during a typical summer, they see more local animals, but the process of microchipping has helped people find lost pets.

“It’s really cool to see more micro-chips getting implanted, more people using our stray and lost animal protocols and resources so really cool to see less strays coming from our own area,” said Nicole Facciotto, the humane education manager at Animal Allies.

Animal Allies has puppies and dogs that are currently getting their behavior assessments and health checks, and will be ready for adoption soon.