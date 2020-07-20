Mayor Larson Announces Members of Spirit Mountain Task Force

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced on Monday that thirteen members have been selected for the Spirit Mountain Task Force.

Last month, the city said they would be creating the Task Force to assist in drafting ” a set of recommendations intended to help achieve financial stability” for Spirit Mountain moving forward.

The Task Force will be working with City staff, Spirit Mountain Staff, and consultants to provide recommendations to the Mayor, City Council, and Spirit Mountain Board of Directors.

According to a recent press release, other issues the Task Force will help address include business improvement strategies, adjustments to tourism tax support, and strategic partnerships.

“This great number of applications just reaffirmed for us the importance of the conversation that needs to be had on this topic

and the depth of which the community wants to be involved,” Mayor Emily Larson said.

The Task Force will include the thirteen residents and Councilors Forsman and Kennedy for a total of 15 voting members.

Selected members include:

Matt Baumgartner

Amy Brooks

Barbara Carr

Michele Dressel

Mark Emmel

Dan Hartman

Hansi Johnson

Noah Kramer

Dale Lewis

Sam Luoma

Chris Rubesch

Aaron Stolp

Scott Youngdahl

*Councilor Arik Forsman, Co-Chair

*Councilor Janet Kennedy, Co-Chair

Brandy and Jody Ream from Spirit Mountain, Anna Tanski from Visit Duluth, and Tim Miller and Bjorn Reed from AFSCME will serve as ex-officio members of the Task Force.

The City says the Task Force will begin meeting in August to submit a report to the Mayor, City Council, and the Spirit Mountain Board of Directors in February of 2021.