Minnesota Reports Infant COVID-19 Death

ST. PAUL, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Health announced the first infant death in Minnesota caused by COVID-19.

The infant was nine months old and was not hospitalized. State health officials believe the death was isolated to specific conditions but had no underlying conditions. The infant died from an upper and lower respiratory tract infection along with a nasal culture positive for COVID-19.

This is the first COVID-19 death from someone under 20 in Minnesota.

“Any COVID related death is a loss of course and a death involving such a young person is tragic and certainly very unusual,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, “As we understand it, this is the one of the youngest deaths reported in the country to date.”

The CDC will evaluate specimens from the child for evaluation.