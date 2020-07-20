Minnesota Senate GOP Leader Says Deal Near on Policing Bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate says legislative leaders have a tentative agreement on the outlines of a police accountability bill.

But chances appear dimmer for a $1.9 billion public construction projects package that has yet to win the necessary GOP support in the Democratic-controlled House.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the Senate plans to adjourn late Monday if there’s no agreement on the bonding bill.

Gazelka says they’ve agreed on the high points of a policing bill but are still working out the language. It includes bans on chokeholds and “warrior training.”