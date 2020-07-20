New Federally Funded Construction Projects at Duluth International Airport to Infuse $2 Million into Local Construction

Asphalt will be replaced on Taxiway A and the Commercial Service Apron will be expanded.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth International Airport announced two new construction plans that are fully funded by the federal CARES Act, which will infuse $2 million into the regional construction community.

Starting this week, the top layer of asphalt will be replaced on Taxiway A, which officials said is necessary for safety. It is a short-term solution while they evaluate permanent alternatives as part of the Vision 2040 Plan. The Taxiway project will cost $697,000.

The second project, expanding the Commercial Service Apron, will start it August. Expanding the Apron will allow more room for aircraft from more airlines, according to officials. This project will cost approximately $1.47 million.

Both projects are 100% federally funded.

“The CARES Act provided a lifeline, much needed lifeline, to airports around the country,” said Duluth International Airport’s Executive Director, Tom Werner.

While demand for air travel is down across the country, Werner said these projects will make sure DLH is safe and ready to bounce back.

“We think that with the pandemic certainly that has slowed all of that but once it’s done we do think that when the economy rebounds air travel will as well and we’ll be well positioned to support it at that time,” he said.

The Taxiway A reconstruction will take about nine days to complete and the Apron expansion will take about a month. Werner added that so far, the Vision 2040 plan is still on track.