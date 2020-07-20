Sterling Silver Studio Continues Summer Dance Camps

The studio gave out over $10,000 in scholarships to students and families struggling financially due to COVID-19.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Sterling Silver Studio in Superior is hosting another one of its summer girls dance camps.

The studio decided to help students and families who may have been struggling financially due to COVID-19 and gave out over $10,000 in scholarships from March to June. The studio then ran out of money available to give, but the Performing Arts Student Scholarship Foundation (PASSF) stepped in to help get more kids dancing.

“If kids are coming in or parents contact us and acquire about classes but just don’t have the financial means to participate, the grant money is available for them to receive a scholarship now through the PASSF foundation with the help of the City of Superior,” owner of Sterling Silver Studio Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz said.

Sterling Silver Studio will hold more camps the rest of the summer and you can find information on those camps or learn more about the scholarships on their website.