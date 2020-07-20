Superior Street Reconstruction Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues, multiple construction projects are still happening throughout the Northland.

Back in 2018, Phase One of the Superior Street project began and now they are on the home stretch to finally finish the project.

Leadership from the city tells us the project is still on time and coronavirus hasn’t done much to hinder the tasks of workers.

“So far, not so much,” said Duncan Schwensohn, a senior engineer for the city of Duluth. “When we first started the project, we were a little concerned if it were to come and start infecting the contractors, the city employees, but that hasn’t happened.”

In the third phase, which goes from the east side of Lake Avenue to the west side of 3rd Avenue West, the water main will be replaced because it was over a hundred years old. The bricks were also laid in the mid-eighties and with the pavement not lasting that long, they will now replace that with a concrete road.

“Essentially the same type of work we’ve been doing for the last two years,” said Schwensohn. “When it’s done, it’ll be all new utilities, all new pavement, all new water system.”

The construction for Phase Three will end in November. It should also be noted that next year, a portion of East Superior Street, which was not completed during Phase Two because of weather delays, will be worked on in 2021. This will be between 3rd Avenue East by the Greysolon Plaza and 4th Avenue East by the Voyageur Lakewalk Inn.