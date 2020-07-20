Two Tornadoes Confirmed After Early Saturday Morning Storms

The Sanborn-Ashland tornado had a peak wind of 110 miles per hour and was on the ground for about half a mile.

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Northwest Wisconsin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The tornadoes spun out of a line of storms that moved through the Northland.

The weather service rates both tornadoes at EF-1.

The Sanborn-Ashland tornado had a peak wind of 110 miles per hour and was on the ground for about half a mile.

The Maple/Blueberry tornado had peak winds of 100 miles per hour and was also on the ground for about half a mile as well.

They were tornadoes that formed along a line of storms as opposed to individual supercell storms that are more classic in the central plains these are fairly rare they are common in the midwest but we don’t tend to see them this far north that often only once or twice a summer do we see this type of a setup develop,” said Joe Moore, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Duluth.

Meteorologists say it’s important to understand tornadoes can form during severe weather, even when a tornado warning isn’t issued.