UMD Not Planning to Release COVID-19 Testing Results of Student-Athletes

UMD says they can't release the results of their COVID-19 testing due to the private nature of the data.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last month, universities across the country partially opened their campuses for the return of student athletes. One of the conditions for these voluntary workouts would be that athletes needed to be tested for COVID-19. Over two dozen schools, including the University of Minnesota, have been releasing the results of those tests, while places like UMD do not plan to do so.

According to a spokesperson, UMD can’t release the results of their COVID-19 testing due to the private nature of the data, which is being collected by Essentia Health. The spokesperson also says that the numbers so far are so small that releasing any testing results could risk providing identifying information about an individual’s private health records.

Earlier this month, the University of Minnesota said out of 170 tests given, they had seven student-athletes test positive for COVID-19. Gophers associate athletic director of communications Paul Rovnak says releasing results is a shared standard for many Big 10 schools, as well as the Power 5 conferences.