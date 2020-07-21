2020 NorthShore Inline Marathon Cancelled, Virtual Race Available

The event was supposed to take place the weekend of September 18th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NorthShore Inline Marathon announced Tuesday that the 2020 race has been cancelled.

The event was supposed to take place the weekend of September 18th. Registration for the in-person race has been closed and those who have pre-registered have the option to enter into the virtual version of the race, receive a coupon towards any NorthShore race event next year or the event will honor all race insurance package purchases. Registration for the virtual race will remain open.

