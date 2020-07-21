Construction Of Mixed-Use Space At Board Of Trade Building Nears Completion

DULUTH, Minn. – The transformation of the historic Board of Trade building in downtown Duluth is inching closer to completion.

In October, construction crews began renovating the century-old building to turn it into the next mixed-used space in the city.

The building will offer more than 80 mixed-income housing units and commercial space.

Nearly 20%of those are affordable units.

Each apartment will come with amenities like a full kitchen and a combination washer and dryer.

There is going to be a fitness center and community lounge area.

The building is also connected to the skywalk to give residents convenient access to downtown.

The original plan was to welcome the first tenants in may, but the project suffered a few challenges during the pandemic.

“Between the construction crews, there were a few setbacks caused by COVID-19. The main thing for us, as the management company, it was changing up our process of the showings. We have sanitizing stations and do pre-screenings before,” said Nick Johnson, property manager from East West Property Management.

There are two commercial space opportunities on the first level of the building.

the top floor, which used to be home to the Minnesota Ballet, could potentially be turned into office space.

Apartments are available for leasing through East West Property Management.

So far, the residential area is at about 50% capacity.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.