Duluth Fire Department Issues Red Flag Warning

Due to the high risk of rip currents today, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous conditions for Park Point beaches effective until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to the high risk of rip currents today, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous conditions for Park Point beaches effective until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

So far this year, first responders say it’s been a normal year for water emergencies in the area as fewer people have been coming to the region due to the coronavirus.

“So far this year, it seems to be pretty typical,” said Ben Johnson, the fire equipment operator for the City of Duluth Fire Department. “We’ve had smaller crowds out on Lake Superior and we’ve had less people traveling to the area so we haven’t seen the numbers out on Park Point that we do typically.”

There were 12 water emergencies in 2020 in Duluth. In 2019, there were 16 and 10 in 2018.