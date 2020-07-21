Duluth School Board Discusses Removal of Student Resource Officers

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth School Board is looking into the future of Duluth Police Department school resource officers in its schools. This comes after former Duluth students are pushing for the removal of the school’s four resource officers.

A big presence was shown at Tuesday night’s meeting when people spoke out on both sides of the issue at the school board meeting.

The issue has gained traction as current and former Duluth students have been adding their signatures to a petition. The public comment went for over two hours as students, alumni, parents, and others shared their takes.

Those who want to see resource officers out of schools say it can make the learning environment more tense and uncomfortable for students, arguing that the money could instead be used to fund councilors and social workers.

“I believe that the school board should not be continuing its contract with the Duluth Police Department,” said Sierra, a former Duluth Public School student. I support the removal of all commutative law enforcement bodies from our schools and implementation of support staff that have the ability to help all students, not just some.”

Those who want to keep SROs say their presence helps handle situations other staff members can’t handle and give students a positive interaction with law enforcement. Duluth parent Gale Harju is a former teacher from cold spring, she saw the positive impact.

“So I just feel that creating that bond with a police officer at a younger age. To get them comfortable, to feel safe to know that there is some safety inside the school is important,” said Harju.

The meeting ended with the unanimous passing of a resolution focusing in on the issue of SROs in Duluth Public School, with some members saying there wouldn’t be enough time before the fall to find their replacements. The school will now begin the process of negotiating a new contract with DPD.