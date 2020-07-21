Ecolibrium3 Makes Generous Donation to Denfeld Boys Hockey Team

Head coach Dale Jago says the money will go towards some very important expenses needed to run a high school hockey program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last month, the Denfeld boys hockey team continued their mission of giving back to the community by helping put together face shields for frontline workers. And now, the Hunters are getting paid back for their work.

Ecolibrium3 donated $1,000 to the Denfeld hockey booster club. Head coach Dale Jago says the amount did come as a surprise to the team and it will go towards some very important expenses needed to run a high school hockey program.

“Road trips, equipment, meals and stuff on the road are expensive. These donations and our involvement in the community and our volunteerism, those are critical to our fundraising and our donations to help us be able to go on the road and play some of the better teams in the state,” Jago said.