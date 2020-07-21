Fairlawn Mansion’s Ice Cream Social Goes Virtual

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One of Fairlawn Mansion’s biggest fundraisers of the year is going virtual.

The Twin Ports community will get a chance to participate in the annual Ice Cream Social right from the comfort of their homes.

There will be tons of activities such as a coloring and sundae making contest.

Also, participants will get a virtual tour of the mansion including a sneak peek of areas most don’t normally get a chance to see.

Every year the event raises nearly $5,000 and this year and the non-profit hopes the community will continue to support.

“Those funds go to provide field trips, manage our collection, and also allows us to provide discounted tours. We are looking to still raise those funds but just in a different way,” said Superior Public Museums Executive Director Megan Meyer.

A GoFundMe page is set up for anyone that would like to donate.

Fairlawn Mansion’s virtual ice cream social takes place Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.