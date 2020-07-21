Minnesota Lawmakers Ban Neck Restraints After Floyd’s Death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has passed a package of police accountability measures that include a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

The sweeping package passed early Tuesday after legislators worked through the night on the bill, which was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state’s criminal justice system in years.

Passage of the measures comes after nearly two months of negotiations that followed Floyd’s death on May 25.

Floyd was restrained face down in the street while handcuffed and with three officers holding him down, including a white officer who had a knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes.