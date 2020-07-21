Northland College Men’s Lacrosse to Join Midwest Lacrosse Conference

The LumberJacks will join Beloit, Cornell, North Central, Northwestern and Monmouth for the 2021 season.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Since the program’s inception in 2017, the Northland College men’s lacrosse team has competed as Division III independent program. A few years later and the LumberJacks will now be competing in an official DIII conference.

Athletic director Seamus Gregory announced Tuesday that Northland College will be joining the Midwest Lacrosse Conference. The move opens the schedule a bit for the LumberJacks, who will have the chance to host five home games at Ponzio Stadium. Head coach James Stumpo says he thinks the conference title would be a bigger deal than the automatic trip to the NCAA tournament.

“Don’t get me wrong, that berth is huge and it gives the guys something even more to play for and just makes it more special. But being able to compete against some great teams in the Midwest and being able to compete for a championship with teams we line up really well with, that to me is almost more important,” Stumpo said.

