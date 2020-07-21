Red Flag Warning Issued for Dangerous Swimming Conditions on Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. – A red flag warning has been issued by the Duluth Fire Department due to dangerous swimming conditions on Park Point.

The warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

The fire department is telling swimmers to stay out of the water regardless of their swimming experience.

There are no lifeguards on Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate the dangerous swimming condition.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found on the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.