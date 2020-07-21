Senator Klobuchar Urges Northlanders to Donate Plasma

As the pandemic continues, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to remind the public about the importance of donating plasma.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to remind the public about the importance of donating plasma.

Recently, she introduced the Plasma Donation Awareness Act, which is a bipartisan effort to require the secretary of health and human services to have a public awareness campaign about plasma donation during the pandemic.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the disease in their blood, like Klobuchar’s husband, who was stricken with the virus.

“To think, here’s one little thing I can do today that it’s a small step for me to give plasma, but it’s going to make a big difference for someone else,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

Klobuchar says it’s an old treatment for a new disease. If you’ve had COVID before and are able to give plasma, call your local blood bank for more information.