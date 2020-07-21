Superior School District Approves Three Reopening Scenarios; Asks for Parents to Submit Preferences

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior School District has approved their possible plan for how students will be taught this fall. The coming school year will either be all virtual, all in-person, or a hybrid of at-home and in-school learning.

The district is still waiting to pick a final option. They say they hope to have a set plan in place by September 1.

The all-virtual scenario was used as schools closed this past year, and would be the same with some adjustments based on parent and staff feedback. The all on-site scenario, according to the plan, would be implemented when conditions change (for example, when a vaccine is made).

In the Hybrid Scenario, Early Education students would attend two days a week, Elementary Students (K-5) would attend four days a week and learn at-home on Wednesdays, and Secondary Education (Grades 6-12) would come two days a week and spend three days learning virtually.

Parents would be asked to drive to school which will have a larger window of staggered drop-off times. Buses will still be available for kids to ride if needed, and temperatures would be taken before they board. Any child with a temperature over 100.4 would be asked to stay home.

Face masks are also now part of the 2020-2021 school supply list, and would be required whenever students and staff can’t be six feet apart in the building.

Officials say they are sending parents an overview of the plan, and ask that they indicate which scenario they would prefer for their child or children.

“We really need our families to help us make a decision as to what option they would like for their child coming this fall so that we can put the staff in place,” said Superintendent Amy Starzecki.

Regardless with the scenario ultimately chosen by the district, parents can still opt to keep their children learning from home virtually.

“We know whatever plan we put out there and have to implement will not, will be a challenge to make everybody happy so what we’re doing our best to follow the public health guidelines as to what’s best for kids,” Starzecki said.