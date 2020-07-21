Wilderness Take East’s Erickson, GR’s Clafton Goes to Danbury in NAHL Entry Draft

Both team captains are heading to the NAHL.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Tuesday, the 2020 NAHL Entry Draft took place virtually.

The Minnesota Wilderness stayed local, taking former Duluth East captain Charlie Erickson in the eighth round. The forward tallied 25 points in his final season with the Greyhounds.

And he wasn’t the only local pick as the Danbury Junior Hat Tricks selected Grand Rapids goalie Carter Clafton in the second round. The team captain finished with a 1.63 goals against average this past season with the Thunderhawks.