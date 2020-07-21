Wisconsin Lawmakers Launch “Vote Safe” Initiative

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Lawmakers gathered to raise awareness about voting safely in state for the upcoming presidential election.

Both the current, and former attorney general of Wisconsin were on the virtual call Tuesday morning.

Although they did not disclose how they would go about making in-person voting safe, the goal of the initiative is to bring a better understanding of the many ways Wisconsin residents can vote.

“Hopefully we will see smooth, secure, safe elections in August and then in the general election this fall. Making sure this is an issue that this is an issue that doesn’t get left to the last minute when it’s too late to address is really important,” Wisconsin Attorney General, Josh Kaul says.

For more information on your resources to vote, click here: Vote Safe