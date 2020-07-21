Wisconsin Sets Single Day High for New COVID-19 Cases

MADISON, Wis.– As cases continue to increase across the country, Wisconsin announced today they have a new daily high with over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

State health officials recorded 1,117 new cases Tuesday, breaking their previous high. These positive cases come after nearly over 14,488 tests were performed. They also recorded 13 deaths from Tuesday, the highest for a single day since May.

“We’re definitely seeing a higher disease transmission rate, higher disease activity now than in March and a lot of that you know can also be seen through our contact tracing,” said Stephanie Smiley, Interim Administrator for the Wisconsin DHS Division of Public Health.

To date, the state has given out more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests.